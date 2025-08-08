Arunachal lowers disability pension threshold to 40%, clears 18 new college posts and major rule reforms

The Arunachal Pradesh State Cabinet has approved a series of major decisions aimed at expanding social security, boosting higher education infrastructure, and modernising recruitment procedures, alongside strengthening environmental governance.

In a significant welfare move, the Cabinet has overhauled the Chief Minister Disability Pension eligibility norms. The age restriction—previously set at three years and above—has been scrapped, allowing persons with disabilities of any age to apply. The required disability threshold has also been lowered from 70% to 40%, expanding access to financial support for the Divyangjan community.

Higher education infrastructure is set for an upgrade, with 18 new posts sanctioned for Donyi Polo Government College, Kamki, in the science stream, and new principal positions created for government colleges in Geku, Basar, Palin, Roing, and Tawang.

Recruitment rules have been revised for several posts, including Stockman and Laboratory Assistant in the Animal Husbandry Department, with updated qualifications, age limits, and selection processes. The outdated 1999 rules for Statistical and Marketing Inspectors have been replaced, enabling direct hiring of fresh statistical graduates under the Agriculture Statistical Inspector Group-C Recruitment Rules, 2024.

The Forest Department’s service rules for Group-A and Group-B gazetted posts have also been amended to strengthen environmental governance. Additionally, the Arunachal Pradesh Arun Parivar Patra Authority Rules 2025 were approved to ensure uniform procedures, data protection, and transparent operations.

The meeting also noted preparations for the inauguration of the new Gauhati High Court Itanagar Permanent Bench building on August 10, expected to speed up judicial processes in the state.