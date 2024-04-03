Arunachal LS polls 2024: Pema Khandu accuses Congress of playing religious card following Christian forum's support for MP candidates
In a significant political development, the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) has officially endorsed Congress candidates, Bosiram Siram and Nabam Tuki, for the East and West Arunachal constituencies respectively. This move, however, has sparked controversy with accusations of exploiting religion for political gains.
- ACF officially endorses Congress candidates Bosiram Siram and Nabam Tuki
- Move sparks controversy, with accusations of religion exploitation
- Endorsement indicates a shift in Arunachal Pradesh's political scenario
Ahead of the parliamentary elections in Arunachal Pradesh, the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) has thrown its weight behind the Congress party's candidates. ACF issued a circular, dated March 26, 2024, officially endorsing Shri Bosiram Siram for the East Arunachal parliamentary constituency and Shri Nabam Tuki for the West Arunachal parliamentary constituency.
The circular urged all member organizations and denominational groups affiliated with ACF to rally behind Siram and Tuki's candidatures.
However, the endorsement has stirred controversy, with Chief Minister Pema Khandu accusing the Congress party of playing the religious card in Arunachal Pradesh. Khandu expressed concern over the politicization of religion and warned against divisive tactics in the electoral process.
The ACF's endorsement of Congress MP candidates signals a significant development in Arunachal Pradesh's political landscape, setting the stage for a heated electoral contest.
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