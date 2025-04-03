The accused in April 2 Banderdawa machete attack, Phassang Niya (56), a resident of Pallang village in Kurung Kumey District, Arunachal Pradesh, was presented before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Yupia on April 3. He has been remanded to judicial custody as investigations continue under the strict supervision of senior police officials.

Authorities confirmed that the incident is not connected to the ongoing Inner Line Permit (ILP) checking drive carried out by the district administration, police, and local volunteers. The Naharlagun police, in coordination with the Assam Police, are ensuring smooth interstate law enforcement to maintain order in the region.

The victim, Arun Hazarika, who sustained serious head and facial injuries, is undergoing treatment at TRIHMS, Naharlagun, where his condition is now stable. The second victim, Utpal Das, who suffered minor injuries, was treated and discharged on the evening of April 2.

As per the preliminary investigation, the attack took place when Phassang Niya allegedly demanded 3 kg of fish for free from vendors at Banderdewa Market. When the demand was refused, he reportedly used a local machete (dao) to assault Arun Hazarika, inflicting severe injuries. He also attacked Utpal Das, who later filed a written complaint.

Following the complaint, a case (BDW/PS/C.No. 29/2025 U/S 118(2) BNS) was registered at Banderdewa Police Station, and the accused was taken into custody.

Authorities have confirmed that the situation in Banderdewa remains normal, and vehicular movement is unaffected. Police have urged citizens not to spread rumors that could incite unnecessary panic or tension between the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.