Arunachal: Machete attack leaves two injured in Naharlagun, 19-year-old arrested

A sudden machete attack in the C-Sector, Naharlagun, Arunachal, left two residents injured on Wednesday afternoon, prompting swift police action and the arrest of a 19-year-old suspect.

The accused, Daman Nima from Nima village in Upper Subansiri district, allegedly began attacking passersby without provocation at around 1:15 pm. Police say the violence appeared to be random. A team led by Inspector K Dev from Naharlagun Police pursued and apprehended the suspect near Pachin Road shortly after the incident.

The victims—Nehru Murtem, 57, and Hage Anku, 54—both residents of C-Sector, are currently recovering from their injuries. Police have not disclosed further details about their medical condition.

Two cases have been registered under the newly implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita—NLG/PS Case Nos. 87/25 and 88/25—invoking sections 117(3) and 109(2). Nima remains in police custody as the investigation continues.

Superintendent of Police Nyelam Nega confirmed that legal proceedings are underway and assured that all necessary actions will be taken.