Arunachal: Mahabodhi Lord Buddha College inaugurates new buildings, boosting higher education infrastructure in Namsai

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inaugurated the newly constructed buildings and facilities of Mahabodhi Lord Buddha College in the presence of Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, marking a significant step towards strengthening higher education infrastructure in the district.

Six major facilities were inaugurated on the occasion, including the College Building Extension, Exhibition Hall, Conference Hall, College Library, Seminar Hall and Maitri Girls’ Home.

The new facilities are expected to provide students with improved spaces for academic learning, research, cultural activities and overall development.

The Deputy Chief Minister said Mahabodhi Lord Buddha College holds special significance as an institution that seeks to combine quality education with the timeless values of knowledge, compassion, discipline and peace inspired by the teachings of Lord Buddha.

He appreciated the college management, faculty, students and all others associated with the institution for their dedicated efforts and expressed confidence that the college would continue to grow as a centre of quality education and holistic development.

The inauguration of the new facilities is expected to further enhance the learning environment and educational opportunities available to the youth of Namsai.