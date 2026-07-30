Arunachal Mahila Congress burns Kangana Ranaut’s effigy over ‘Generation Gutter’ remark

The Arunachal Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee (APMCC) on July 30 staged a protest against BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut over her controversial remarks on Gen Z and students protesting alleged NEET paper leaks and irregularities in competitive examinations, demanding an unconditional public apology.

APMCC workers also burnt an effigy of the Mandi MP during the protest held at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in Itanagar.

The demonstration was led by APMCC president Chukhu Nachi, who accused Ranaut of insulting students, unemployed youth and their families instead of supporting their demand for transparency and accountability in the country’s examination system.

Ranaut had reportedly referred to young protesters as “Generation gutter” and questioned “who is birthing and raising them”, triggering criticism from political parties, student groups and social media users.

Addressing reporters, Nachi said the focus should be on the repeated failures and alleged irregularities in the examination system rather than students raising concerns and demanding accountability.

“The youth of India are not the problem. The real problem is the failure of the BJP government to protect the integrity of the country’s examination system. Students demanding accountability cannot be branded as a useless generation,” she said.

Nachi said that as an elected representative, Ranaut should demonstrate responsibility and respect democratic dissent instead of making personal remarks against students and their families.

The Congress asserted that no public representative had the moral authority to insult an entire generation striving for education, employment and a better future. It alleged that attempts to humiliate students would only strengthen their resolve to raise their voices against examination scams, paper leaks and corruption.

The APMCC demanded that Ranaut issue an unconditional apology to students, youth and parents across the country. It also appealed to student organisations, women’s groups and civil society organisations to unite in defending the dignity and democratic rights of young people.