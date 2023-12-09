Arunachal Pradesh witnessed a significant political shift as 937 former members of the Indian National Congress (INC) transitioned to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

This mass defection took place in the Nyapin Assembly Constituency, marking a major setback for the Congress and the National People's Party in the region.

Earlier in October, as many as 48 members of INC Indian National Congress and National People's Party joined the BJP party in a mass joining at Tapioso under Sangdupota circle in Papum Pare district of Arunachal in front of local 14th doimukh BJP sitting MLA Tana Hali Tara.



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Tapioso area of Sangdupota circle under Doimukh assembly constituency is a remote place where in some places four wheeler vehicle also could not reach as only two-wheeler road is reachable.

Local MLA is conducting a whirlwind tour to let citizens join the saffron party.

The tour started with bikes and scooters where even Mla also ride bikes to reach the citizens deprived of good roads and the tour cum joining program was to inspect the developmental activities in his constituency.

