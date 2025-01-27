In a significant development for wildlife conservation, Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve in Arunachal Pradesh has recorded the first sighting of an adult male elephant in 12 years.





The groundbreaking discovery was made on January 13, 2025, when a strategically placed camera trap captured the rare moment, highlighting the park's ongoing efforts to preserve its diverse ecosystem.



According to the 2022 Management Effectiveness Evaluation (MEE) report, there had been no recorded presence of elephants in the park. The report suggested that hunting by local tribes may have had a detrimental impact on the elephant population, with a potential market for the animals in neighboring countries.



While elephants have been known to pass through the park during the monsoon months, the park’s rugged terrain and weather conditions have made it challenging to monitor their presence effectively. Despite these challenges, a team led by V. K. Jawal, Chief Conservator of Forests & Field Director of Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve, along with Biri Karba, Range Forest Officer of the Namdapha Wildlife Range and Research Wing, successfully documented the rare sighting.



The photograph of the male elephant provides valuable insights into the animal’s movement patterns, emphasizing the importance of continued conservation efforts. In response, park authorities have ramped up patrols in the vulnerable core boundary areas, particularly in the Kathan region in the northwest, to protect this crucial migratory corridor for elephants.