Arunachal man accused of attacking wife found dead in Kamle district

A man accused of brutally assaulting his wife with a machete (dao) in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kamle district has been found dead, police confirmed on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Pegmir Kasa, was discovered in a decomposed state near Repari village - close to the site where he allegedly attacked his wife, Yajik Hui Pegmir, on July 21.

According to reports, Kasa assaulted her with a dao, inflicting severe head and body injuries before fleeing the scene and leaving her for dead in a forested area.

Despite the horrific attack, the mother of four miraculously survived and is currently undergoing treatment in a critical condition at a hospital.

The case came to light after the victim’s brother lodged a First Information Report (FIR) on July 22, citing a history of domestic violence and demanding immediate and strict action against Kasa.

Based on the complaint, police launched a manhunt to trace the accused.

However, the search ended with the discovery of Kasa’s body.

Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of death and whether foul play was involved.