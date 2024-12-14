The Arunachal police arrested a man in Itanagar for the alleged rape of his 14-year-old domestic help multiple times.

The police, on December 13 informed that the accused, a resident of Yupia-III village, employed the girl from Assam in September, shortly after the death of his wife.

He allegedly began sexually exploiting her since then, they said.

On December 11, she managed to escape the house of the accused and eventually reached out to the Childline and Child Welfare Committee (CWC) with the help of a person she met.

After the police received her complaint, the accused was immediately arrested, Capital SP Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

A case was filed under the BNS, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, he said.

“The case remains under active investigation, with authorities committed to pursuing justice for the minor victim,” he added.