Arunachal Pradesh's Pasighat Police arrested an individual for damaging an under-construction public property while under the influence of alcohol at the Komlighat riverfront area on November 16.

The police, led by OC PS Pasighat Igel Lollen, took cognisance of a viral social media post in which it was alleged that a miscreant had damaged the property.

After the post was shared with police authorities, a swift enquiry into the incident was conducted under supervision of SDPO Ayup Boko, APPS which revealed the involvement of one, Ojing Gaduk (30), a resident of Pasighat's Jarku.

The accused was traced and arrested.

A formal FIR was later received at PS Pasighat on behalf of M/S JB Constructions on the same day in this matter, following which a case was registered vide PSGT PS Case No. 139/2024 U/S 329(3)/324(5) BNS r/w Sec. 3 of PDPP Act dated 16/11/24.

The arrested individual was produced before the Court of the CJM Pasighat, which remanded him to judicial custody on November 17.

Further investigation is underway.

East Siang Police reiterated that damaging or vandalizing public property is illegal and subject to legal consequences.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) Pasighat, Pankaj Lamba urged the public to uphold civic responsibility and contribute to the maintenance of community assets for the benefit of all.