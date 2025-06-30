Arunachal: Man arrested for identity fraud, blackmail scheme targeting Itanagar woman

A 35-year-old man has been arrested by Capital Police following a months-long investigation into allegations of identity fraud, blackmail, and sexual exploitation that began with a deceptive online relationship seven years ago.

Md. Salam Khureshi was apprehended on Monday in Assam's Charaideo District after authorities traced him through technical surveillance, ending a case that highlights the devastating impact of digital-age deception on victims.

The investigation began when a 33-year-old woman from Ziro Point, Itanagar, filed a complaint at the Women Police Station on June 4. According to police records, Khureshi had initiated a relationship with the victim in 2018 by presenting himself as an unmarried Marwari man from Delhi, concealing his true identity as a married Muslim man with a child.

The elaborate deception unravelled when the victim discovered Khureshi's real marital status and attempted to end the relationship. Police allege that Khureshi then escalated to blackmail, using private photographs and videos that had been secretly recorded during their relationship.

"He is also accused of subjecting her to sustained mental harassment and coercion," according to the police statement.

Sub-Inspector Bamang Yakum led the investigation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. After technical surveillance efforts, a team from the Women Police Station successfully located and arrested Khureshi in the Sonari area of Charaideo District.

Capital Police emphasised their response to cyber crimes, stating they remain committed to "acting swiftly and decisively in matters of cyber exploitation and crimes against women."

Authorities are encouraging other potential victims to come forward, noting that many such cases go unreported due to shame or fear of social stigma.

The arrest comes amid increasing awareness of digital harassment tactics, where perpetrators use technology and deception to establish control over victims before transitioning to blackmail and coercion.

Police officials stressed that "citizens are encouraged to come forward and report such crimes without fear," highlighting efforts to create safer reporting environments for victims of cyber exploitation.