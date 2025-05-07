Police in Papu Hills, Arunachal Pradesh, have arrested a 35-year-old man on charges of molestation and possession of an unlicensed firearm following a swift operation on May 7.

The arrest came after a 26-year-old woman filed a complaint on May 6, alleging that the accused, Chello Kalar, physically assaulted her and attempted to molest her at Naharlagun Railway Station.

According to police reports, when the victim resisted, Kalar brandished a pistol and pursued her while using obscene language. The woman managed to escape by taking shelter inside the railway station premises before alerting her family.

Superintendent of Police Mihin Gambo formed a special team that traced and apprehended Kalar in Karsingsa through technical surveillance and intelligence gathering. During questioning, the accused reportedly confessed to threatening the victim and possessing an unlicensed 7.65 mm pistol.

Authorities seized the weapon along with six live rounds of ammunition and a black pistol pouch from his residence. The case has been registered under multiple sections, including provisions of the Arms Act.

Police officials confirmed that further investigation into the matter is ongoing.