Arunachal man arrested for threatening to shoot Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

A 29-year-old man has been arrested from Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh for allegedly threatening to shoot Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, police said on March 21.

The accused, identified as Krishna Dornal, a resident of Dolahtphulbari village, was arrested on Thursday following inputs from the Assam Police.

Superintendent of Police of the Itanagar Capital Region, Nyelam Nega, said the Assam Police had alerted their counterparts in Arunachal Pradesh after the accused allegedly sent a threatening message to the Chief Minister via WhatsApp.

During interrogation, Dornal reportedly told police that he had misappropriated money from a wine shop where he was associated. When the shop owner demanded an account of the finances, he allegedly sent a message to the official email address of the Assam Chief Minister seeking money.

Police said that after receiving no response, the accused procured a WhatsApp number from the internet and sent a threatening message to the Chief Minister.

Officials confirmed that the accused has since been handed over to the Assam Police for further investigation.

SP Nyelam Nega appealed to the public to exercise restraint and use social media responsibly, cautioning that misuse of digital platforms or violation of the law would invite strict legal action.