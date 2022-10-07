Gumpe Rime of Arunachal Pradesh, a former Junior Indian team goalkeeper, has been named as Coach Educator by the All India Football Federation for FIFA's Coach Educator Development Pathway Project, India-2022.

Rime is the only person from the Northeast to be chosen as a FIFA Coach Educator.

This comes after the FIFA Technical Development Division chose the AIFF to host the Coach Educator Development Pathway Project, India 2022, a Coach Education programme for its member organizations.

The AIFF has chosen 25 coach educators for the programme, which also includes former Junior Indian team goalkeeper Gumpe Rime.

Rime is an Asian Football Confederation-certified instructor.

According to reports, Rime has an "A" certificate in coaching and has passed the AFC Goalkeeping Level-1 Course. In addition to this, he also finished the German Football Federation's goalkeeping course.

Gumpe has also represented India's young squad at the Asian Youth Championship in Bahrain.