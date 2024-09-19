The police on Thursday recovered the body of a 25-year-old man from a restroom in a petrol pump near here, who died due to a suspected drug overdose, a senior official said.



The incident occurred a day after he was discharged from Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) after completing a two-week de-addiction course, Capital Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh said.



The matter came to light when the restroom was found locked from inside for a long time and none responded to calls made from outside. The authorities then informed the police.



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After breaking the door open, the police found the body with signs of rigour mortis, Singh said.



A used syringe, an empty vial, and a mobile handset were recovered from the scene. Initial investigation suggests a drug overdose led to his death, as fresh needle marks were found on the right wrist, he said.



The deceased has been identified as Kabak Nyokum, a resident of Boasimla village in Kamle district. He, however, currently was staying in the Arunachal Pradesh capital.



“The body was handed over to the family without a post-mortem examination, according to a direction of the executive magistrate. The family suspected no foul play,” the SP said.