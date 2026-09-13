Arunachal man held for alleged sexual assault of 70-year-old woman

A 70-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man while returning home from her agricultural field in a remote village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Dibang Valley district, police said.

The incident took place on September 9. According to police, the accused allegedly choked the woman and overpowered her before forcing her to the ground. He fled the area after noticing some people approaching, they said.

Police registered a case at Dambuk police station under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections relating to rape and attempt to murder.

The accused, identified as Kangge Pertin, was arrested following the incident. He was produced before a court, which remanded him to 14 days in judicial custody, police said.

The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) condemned the alleged assault and called for strict action against the accused.