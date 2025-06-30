Arunachal: Man held for 'raping' domestic worker over two years

A 33-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping and sexually harassing his 20-year-old domestic worker over a two-year period at his residence in Itanagar's IG Park area.

Akom Yomto Dango was taken into custody following a complaint filed by the victim, who hails from Goju Village in Bordumsa Circle, Changlang District. The woman had been working as domestic help at Dango's home since 2023.

According to police records, the victim alleged she was "repeatedly subjected to sexual harassment and rape by the male member of the household" throughout her employment. The abuse reportedly escalated despite her "consistent resistance and pleas" and was accompanied by threats and coercion.

The case came to light after the woman was allegedly assaulted on May 29 and "forcibly sent back to her native village in a state of distress." She subsequently approached the Bordumsa Police Station on June 13, leading to the registration of a Zero FIR.

The complaint was transferred to Ita Women Police Station, where Case No. 44/2025 was registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including provisions for rape and sexual harassment.

Police have recorded the victim's statement and arranged support services through Ane's Home at the Women Police Station. The victim is receiving both legal and psychological assistance as the investigation continues.

Dango, whose permanent address is listed as Village Laigi in Upper Subansiri District, was arrested at his Itanagar residence near IG Park.

The case highlights the effectiveness of the Zero FIR system, which allows victims to file complaints at any police station regardless of jurisdiction. Capital Police emphasised that the swift transfer and conversion to a regular case demonstrates "strengthened institutional responsiveness under the new criminal law framework."

Further investigation remains ongoing.