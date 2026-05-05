Arunachal: Man held with suspected heroin and ganja in Pasighat operation

A man was arrested in Pasighat on the morning of May 5 after police recovered suspected heroin and ganja during an anti-drug operation under Operation Dawn 2.0.

Acting on specific intelligence about the movement of narcotic substances, a team from Pasighat Police Station set up a naka around 9:05 am and intercepted a night super bus heading towards the town. The suspect, identified as Maklung Tayeng of Mebo in East Siang district, was taken off the vehicle for a search conducted in the presence of an executive magistrate.

During the search, police recovered suspected heroin weighing 1.49 grams, including packaging, and ganja weighing 3.12 grams, including packaging.

Police said the seized substances were weighed, sealed and documented as per legal procedure, and the entire operation was video recorded to ensure transparency. A case has been registered at Pasighat Police Station under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is ongoing.

Dy SP Ayub Boko, who leads the Anti-Drug Squad, said the accused has been taken into custody and the case is being pursued.

Superintendent of Police Pankaj Lamba commended the team involved in the operation and reiterated the district police’s zero-tolerance approach to drug-related offences. He also called on residents to remain alert and report illegal activities, stressing that public cooperation is key to tackling drug trafficking in the district.