A 52-year-old man was killed and his grandchild was injured in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Siang district after a train hit the vehicle they were travelling in.

An official informed on September 14 that the duo was killed after their car collided with the train while crossing the tracks on Friday.

The accident happened at Pale near Dimow around 3.50 pm, GRP assistant sub-inspector Ganesh Hazarika told PTI.

The deceased was identified as Rigo Riba, a sub-inspector of the Indian Reserve Battalion. He was travelling with his seven-year-old grandchild from Pasighat in East Siang district, where he was posted, to his native village when the accident happened.

Their car was hit by the Murkongselek-Tezpur special train. The train, which was on the way to Dekargaon in Assam's Tezpur, dragged the car for at least 1 km, Hazarika said.

The impact of the accident was such that Riba died on the spot, while the minor was taken to Dibrugarh in Assam for further treatment, he added.

(With PTI inputs)