A man from Arunachal Pradesh allegedly shot dead one of his brothers-in-law and critically injured another with a sharp weapon following an altercation in Assam’s Biswanath district on October 26, police said.

The incident took place at Rajgarh, near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, in the Gohpur area.

According to preliminary information, the accused had visited his in-laws’ house to take his wife back when he was confronted by his two brothers-in-law. The confrontation reportedly escalated, with the man allegedly shooting one of them dead and attacking the other with a sharp weapon.

The injured man was taken to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. His condition was reported to be critical.

Police have launched a search for the accused, who remains at large. An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances leading to the incident.