Arunachal man kills brother-in-law, critically injures another in Assam
An Arunachal Pradesh man allegedly attacked his two brothers-in-law during an altercation in Assam. One died, another remains critical, and police are searching for the accused.
- The October 26 incident occurred at Rajgarh in Biswanath district
- The location lies near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border in Gohpur
- Police say the accused visited his in-laws to retrieve his wife
A man from Arunachal Pradesh allegedly shot dead one of his brothers-in-law and critically injured another with a sharp weapon following an altercation in Assam’s Biswanath district on October 26, police said.
The incident took place at Rajgarh, near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, in the Gohpur area.
According to preliminary information, the accused had visited his in-laws’ house to take his wife back when he was confronted by his two brothers-in-law. The confrontation reportedly escalated, with the man allegedly shooting one of them dead and attacking the other with a sharp weapon.
The injured man was taken to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. His condition was reported to be critical.
Police have launched a search for the accused, who remains at large. An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances leading to the incident.
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