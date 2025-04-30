A woman was sexually assaulted in her rented apartment in Nigam Colony, Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh during the early hours of April 28, by an unidentified man who forcibly entered her room.

According to authorities, the intruder broke the door with a shovel around 2:30 am and attacked the woman, who was alone at the time. Police sources said the survivor had reportedly been stalked prior to the incident.

Naharlagun Superintendent of Police (SP) Mihin Gambo confirmed that the accused fled the scene immediately after the assault. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at Naharlagun police station, and an investigation is currently underway.

The case has been filed under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including: Section 74 (assault on a woman); Section 75 (sexual harassment); Section 78 (stalking); Section 79 (act intended to insult the modesty of a woman); Section 331(5) (house trespass); and Section 109 (attempt to murder).

Police have launched a manhunt to trace the suspect.

SP Gambo stated, “We are treating the case with utmost seriousness, and no effort will be spared to bring the perpetrator to justice.”