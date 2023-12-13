A man in Arunachal has been awarded 20 years of imprisonment for raping a 12 year girl and fined Rs 10, 000 under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act

The Special Judge (POCSO Act), East Siang district has sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10,000 under section 376/506 of IPC read with Section 6 of the POCSO Act on charges of rape and penetrative sexual assault on a 12-year-old girl child.

The accused, Tami Tatak, is a resident of Mori village under the Rumgong police station in the Siang district.



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The child survivor and perpetrator are close relatives, said an official press communiqué.

“In August 2021, the survivor-child fell seriously ill and she was unable to walk, so owing to her deteriorating health the family did a ritual on August 14, 2021. Later on the horrific incident came to light on August 26, 2021 only when the survivor-child disclosed to her younger sister that Tami Tatak has badly beaten her up and raped her many times and threatened to kill her if she discloses the incident to anybody. The survivor-child also had been inflicted with severe injuries at the hips and waist region due to which she couldn’t walk properly,” the press communiqué added.

The Special Judge while pronouncing the judgment in the open court said as the victim was below 12 years of age, the accused had committed an offence under Section 5 (m) (n) of the POCSO Act and the accused was found to have committed aggravated penetrative sexual assault to the victim beyond reasonable doubt and thereby sentenced him to 20 years imprisonment, it further added.