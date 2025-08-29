Arunachal: Man who shot teen surrenders, victim recovers

A 35-year-old man accused of shooting a 13-year-old boy in Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh, surrendered before police on August 29, officials said.

The accused, identified as Jiten Siyum, allegedly shot the boy on the morning of August 27 near Model Village, close to Sapna Engineering Garage. A manhunt had been launched immediately after the incident.

“Immediately after the incident, our teams launched an intensive search operation, combing multiple suspected hideouts. The accused finally surrendered this morning, and we have recovered the firearm used in the crime,” said SP Nyelam Nega of Naharlagun.

The boy was reportedly shot at close range under circumstances still being investigated. Siyum himself took the child to the hospital before fleeing the scene.



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“This behaviour is highly unusual. His surrender will now help us ascertain the motive and sequence of events more clearly,” the SP said.

The boy has since been discharged from the hospital. “The child has returned home. His recovery is a matter of great relief to us all,” Nega added.

Authorities are investigating all angles, including whether the shooting was intentional or accidental. The recovered firearm has been sent for forensic examination.