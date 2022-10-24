In a new development to the Arunachal Pradesh Army helicopter crash, in a viral press release, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and Manipur Naga Revolutionary Front (MNRF) claimed responsibility for shooting down an army helicopter on October 21.

In a press release, Manipur-based militant outfit, MNRF and PLA stated that cadres shot down an Indian Advanced Light Rudra combat helicopter in a joint operation in the Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh killing 7 senior officers.

Further, the outfit claimed that the route of the Indian-made Advanced Light Rudra was detected two days ago by its cadres which were jointly ambushed by MNPF and PLA and at 10 AM as soon as the helicopter reached the target the cadres fired RPGs and mortars to destroy the war helicopter including the top officers.

The statement further stated, "This is our small message to the Indian terrorist army and the Hindutva Modi government. If India does not withdraw its army from other states including Nagaland, Manipur, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Punjab and Jammu Kashmir, then there will be Hindutva soldiers in every street of the state.

The dead bodies will be laid, we request the Freedom fighters organisations of all states to stand up against India and fight the Hindutva army and send the dead bodies of Hindutva terrorist soldiers from your state directly to Delhi. If this is not done now, this Hindutva terrorist army may prove harmful to the entire region in the future. Paying tribute and announcing rewards for all cadres, our attack on the Indian Army will continue", reads the statement.

However, the authenticity of the press release is yet to be confirmed.

On the other hand, the Indian Army official on October 22 confirmed that all five bodies have been recovered from the crash site where an Army Aviation Advance Light Helicopter (Weapon Systems Integrated) ALH WSI based at Likabali (Assam) crashed in Arunachal Pradesh.

The said helicopter crashed at the general area Migging, South of Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh, on October 21, 2022.

There were five personnel on board when the mishap took place and all five mortal remains have been retrieved by late evening of 21 October 2022.