Arunachal: Manmao–Changlang Highway collapses after heavy rainfall

Arunachal Pradesh continued to face widespread disruption due to incessant rainfall and flash floods, with multiple districts reporting extensive damage to infrastructure, loss of connectivity and ongoing rescue operations.

In Changlang district, a major portion of the Manmao–Changlang Highway collapsed between Old Jukhi and New Jukhi following continuous heavy rainfall, further affecting movement and access in the region. Several roads, houses and other public infrastructure across the state have sustained damage as adverse weather conditions persist.

In a major rescue and relief effort, the Arunachal Pradesh Department of Civil Aviation coordinated with the Indian Air Force (IAF) on June 24 to facilitate emergency operations in flood-affected areas of Keyi Panyor district.

Officials said the department was activated immediately after receiving reports of flash floods in the Poosa area and remained on alert for emergency response measures. Following a request from Keyi Panyor Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, the department approached the Eastern Air Command in Shillong for air support to transport State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and essential rescue supplies from the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) to Pitapool.

Despite challenging weather conditions, an IAF aircraft successfully reached Hollongi and subsequently proceeded to Pitapool, enabling deployment of SDRF teams and rescue materials to support relief operations in affected areas.

Meanwhile, the Papum Pare district administration issued a travel advisory after landslides triggered by persistent rainfall and flash floods blocked key road stretches, disrupting connectivity to several western districts.

According to the advisory issued by Additional District Magistrate Kipa Raja from Sagalee, the NH-13 road between Sagalee and Hoj Junction Point and the NH-713A road between Potin and the Dakte–Hoj bridge point have been completely blocked at multiple locations following overnight landslides on June 24.

The disaster situation in Keyi Panyor district worsened as rescue teams recovered the body of a missing school teacher during ongoing search operations following a devastating flash flood and debris flow.

The deceased was identified as Nirmala Gupta (35), a teacher at Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV), NEEPCO, Yazali. Her body was recovered during extensive rescue efforts launched after floodwaters and debris impacted the NEEPCO Colony area.

Authorities confirmed that four persons remain missing — Elesh Marak (13), Balari Marak (30), Tao Anjina (46) and Sourav Kumar.

Officials said intense rainfall triggered a massive debris flow in the Panyor River catchment, resulting in widespread destruction. Several houses were washed away, critical infrastructure suffered damage and multiple families were displaced.

Search and rescue operations are being jointly conducted by teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, Fire and Emergency Services and the district administration. Operations continue in affected zones as well as downstream areas.

During the rescue operation, personnel successfully rescued Bishu Sinha from the Yazali reservoir and also evacuated a scientist from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) stranded along the Itanagar–Hoj–Yazali highway stretch.

The monsoon-triggered disaster has severely affected connectivity across six western Arunachal Pradesh districts — Upper Subansiri, Kamle, Lower Subansiri, Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi and Keyi Panyor.

Officials said major landslides have blocked sections of the Kimin route and the Itanagar–Hoj–Yazali National Highway, while access through the Hoj bridge and junction connecting Pakke Kessang and East Kameng districts has also been impacted.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and the Highway Department have deployed teams to clear debris and restore road connectivity as weather conditions continue to pose operational challenges across the state.