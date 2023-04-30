Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on April 30 said that ''Mann Ki Baat'' has been a significant platform for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to communicate with the people of India.

He said this while speaking to reporters after the screening of the 100th Mann Ki Baat in the Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh.

''Mann Ki Baat which was launched on 3rd October 2014, has been a significant platform for the Prime Minister to communicate with the people of India. And over the years, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has become a voice of the masses, with millions of listeners tuning in to the program every month. It has been a platform where the Prime Minister has shared his thoughts and vision for the country, while also highlighting the stories and achievements of ordinary citizens,'' he added.

Mein also stated that through this program, the Prime Minister has given impetus to many social campaigns, including the ‘Selfie with Daughter’ and ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaigns, which have had a significant impact on society.

''The program has also helped boost domestic tourism, water conservation, environmental protection, and cleanliness,'' he added.

He also said that the success of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ can be attributed to the Prime Minister's communication approach, which has developed an emotional connection with the audience.

''The program has instilled a sense of responsibility among citizens towards nation-building, while also promoting a positive outlook towards the government and the progress of the country,'' he said.

In his concluding remarks, he said that Mann Ki Baat has become a voice, a feeling, and a call to create a revolution and change the way we think.

The Deputy CM also congratulated the Prime Minister on the success of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors.