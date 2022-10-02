A marathon race themed ''Run For Clean and Green Itanagar'' was organized by Itanagar Municipal Corporation in Arunachal Pradesh on the occasion of 153 rd celebration of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

The said race was organized in the presence of Tame Phassang Mayor, Biri Basang deputy Mayor IMC and Tachi Bagang, a medal winner in the 10th commonwealth Karate championship held in Birmingham England 2022.

With this, Arunachal Pradesh also celebrated Gandhi Jayanti with great enthusiasm and both Mayor and Deputy Mayor also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion.

The winners of the marathon race were honoured with certificates, medals, and cash prizes.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor urged the people to take a pledge to keep Arunachal Pradesh clean and green, adding, ''It will be the biggest tribute to the father of the nation''.