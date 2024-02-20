Arunachal Pradesh is celebrating its 38th Statehood Day today under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who, in a message shared on the microblogging site X, expressed gratitude and acknowledged the collective efforts that have propelled the state towards a multifaceted development trajectory.

"With usual fervor and enthusiasm, we commemorate our Statehood Day today," Chief Minister Pema Khandu stated. "I humbly recognize the contributions of all in ensuring the remarkable progress of Arunachal Pradesh in various sectors."

Since its inception, Team Arunachal has been dedicated to fostering infrastructure growth, with a focus on constructing new roads, bridges, and airports. This concerted effort aims to enhance connectivity within the state and beyond its borders, aligning with the vision of last-mile development championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The state's endeavors have not been limited to economic development alone. Arunachal Pradesh has also made significant strides in promoting tourism and attracting investments, thereby boosting its economic landscape. Moreover, initiatives to bolster the education and healthcare sectors through the establishment of new schools, colleges, and healthcare facilities underscore the commitment to improving the quality of life for its citizens.

"Our collective journey reflects a concerted effort towards holistic progress," Chief Minister Khandu remarked. "We have laid a solid foundation for the continued all-round growth of our great State in the years to come."