Arunachal Pradesh took a significant step toward industrial growth with the inauguration of the Aether Alloys LLP ferro silicon manufacturing plant at the Industrial Growth Centre (IGC) in Niglok, East Siang district. The plant, launched by Commerce and Industries Minister Nyato Dukam, is expected to boost the state’s economy and create employment opportunities.

Calling the project a “major milestone,” Dukam highlighted the government’s commitment to fostering an investor-friendly environment under Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s leadership.

“The Government of Arunachal Pradesh is committed to providing infrastructure, policy support and a conducive business environment for investors. The project is expected to create numerous employment opportunities for our people, provide a boost to the local economy and contribute to India’s self-reliance in ferro silicon production” the Industry Minister reiterated," he said.

The plant, which employs advanced technology and sustainable practices, positions Arunachal as a contributor to India’s self-reliance in ferrosilicon production. CEO Niraj Sharma of Aether Alloys LLP emphasised that the project aligns with the state’s economic vision. Sharma noted that the state-of-the-art facility is expected to boost Arunachal's GDP while also contributing to India's industrial growth.

Local leaders echoed the importance of the project for the region. MLA Jikke Tako Tanui, advisor to the power minister, assured full support in ensuring reliable power for industrial expansion. MLA Ninong Ering, advisor for hydropower, expressed optimism about the project’s potential to create jobs and uplift local communities.

East Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu described the district as an emerging economic and educational hub, underlining the significance of such industrial developments in shaping the region’s future.

The event also saw the presence of Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang, officials from the power and industries departments, and other dignitaries. The day’s proceedings included a visit to the Siang Rubber Processing Unit and Patanjali Foods Ltd., showcasing the broader industrial potential of the area.