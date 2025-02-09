Arunachal Pradesh's Taekwondo team delivered a masterclass performance at the 38th National Games 2025, securing an impressive haul of four medals including two golds in Poomsae events.

Khinsan Wangsu led the charge with a spectacular gold-medal performance in the Female Individual Poomsae. The women's team continued their dominance as the trio of Radha Bangsia, Lumter Uli, and Achum Sangha showcased perfect synchronisation to claim gold in the Female Group Poomsae.

The mixed pair of Rikpy Nyodu and Miching Taja added to the medal tally with silver in the Mixed Pair Poomsae, while the men's group comprising Akash Kumar Ram, Miching Taja, and Kame Bayang secured bronze.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu praised the team's performance on social media, highlighting the contribution of coaches Atli Nisso, Ranjit Biswakarma, and Tarak Dotang in shaping the athletes' success. "Congratulations to our Taekwondo team for their outstanding performance," Khandu tweeted.