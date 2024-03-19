In a blow to the BJP in the 39th Mebo Assembly Constituency of East Siang district, nearly 90 per cent of the party's office bearers from various morchas have submitted their resignations to the State BJP President.

The mass resignations come as a display of solidarity with their favored candidate, Oken Tayeng, who was denied a BJP ticket by both state and central BJP high commands. Discontent among grassroots BJP workers stemmed from the decision to award the party ticket to Shri Lombo Tayeng, the sitting MLA who recently defected from the Congress to join BJP.

Prior to the announcement of Lombo Tayeng as the BJP candidate for the 39th Mebo Assembly Constituency, local BJP leaders and grassroots workers had appealed to the state BJP high command to consider candidates from within the party, excluding Shri Lombo Tayeng. However, their pleas were overlooked, leading to widespread dissatisfaction among party members in the constituency.

The mass resignations reflect the deep-seated dissatisfaction among BJP grassroots workers over the decision of the party's high command. The move signals a significant rift within the party ranks in the constituency.

The resigned BJP office bearers and supporters now express determination to challenge Shri Lombo Tayeng in the upcoming election. Some long-time leaders within the BJP who resigned today allege that Lombo Tayeng secured the BJP ticket from New Delhi with the assistance of a BJP MP candidate, who allegedly has connections with influential leaders at the central level. They accuse Lombo Tayeng of bribery to secure the ticket, highlighting concerns of corruption and nepotism within the party ranks.

In response to the snub by the BJP, the resigned workers are shifting their allegiance to the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA), a regional and indigenous party in Arunachal Pradesh. Their leader, Oken Tayeng, has announced his candidacy from the PPA ticket, positioning himself against BJP's Lombo Tayeng.