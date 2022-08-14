The Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) battalion took out a mass tiranga rally with local administration of Dirang town of West kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh, situated at an elevation of 4910 feet above sea level near China border.

Commander of CO 4ITBP, Thoudam Sanamatum Mangang talking to IndiatodayNE informed that the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally initiated by PM Modi has been observed by ITBP in dirang with a target of distributing 8000 tirangas by going every interior village for fifteen days.

The event has been organised to promote patriotism among the citizens of Dirang in particular and Arunachal. Rally has been observed in collaboration with local administration and MLA.

Dirang of West Kameng district got its first dialysis machine today in it's Community health centre on the occasion of Independence day through the support of local MLA of Dirang, Phurpha Tsering(Advisor to Pwd minister) .

Dirang also celebrated tiranga rally with ITBP jawans marching in the main market of Dirang with the collaboration of local administration and local Mla Phurpha Tsering.

Dr. Kenjum Padu said, “Hemodialysis machine has been installed in our Community health centre first time with the support of local MLA Phurpha Tsering and it will start within a few days. Now we have basic dialysis facilities and it's a piece of very good news for the people of Dirang who used to travel far-flung states for getting dialysis treatment”.

Phurpha Tsering talking to IndiatodayNE informed that before our patients used to travel to nearest hospitals of Tezpur in Assam, Guwahati, or Itanagar to get dialysis treatment and very few goes to Tawang hospital for treatment.

Now after the installation of this dialysis machine in the community health Centre of Dirang in the West Kameng district, poor people who cannot afford travel expenses to Itanagar or Guwahati can easily avail this treatment facility at a nominal cost.

In West Kameng district it's the first dialysis machine which will benefit the entire people of West Kameng district also.

Regarding Dirang, MLA said that Dirang will now be known for its education because of quality schools like Sharda mission school, Kendriya Vidyalaya, polytechnic college, and one upcoming VkV school.

Second is tourism, many youths are getting help to make homestays to promote and help tourism in Dirang with the efforts of Chief Minister Pema khandu to boost the local economy.

A full fledge Fire station is also coming up in Dirang and it will be announced on independence day tomorrow.

There were hiccups in getting Dirang bypass but now all has been solved. Dirang will have a beautiful bypass in the coming days.

Regarding Har Ghar Tiranga, Phurpha said that Arunachal is the only state in the entire country where everyone starts Day with Jai hind, tiranga in every home can be found everywhere in Arunachal but it's been inside our heart since time immemorial.

BJP Dirang Mandal organized a SILENT MARCH (MON JULUS) to Commemorate the victims and their sufferings of people during the partition of India. The SILENT MARCH started from Lopon Stadium, Dirang to the ITBP gate.

The Silent March was led by Shri Phurpa Tsering, HMLA cum Advisor to HM PWD, Arunachal Pradesh along with ZPC west Kameng, Smti Rinchin Zomba Merakpa, Mandal President, Shri Nawang Lopsang and joined by hundreds of BJP Karyakartas.

Situated at an altitude of 4910 ft above sea level, Dirang is a beautiful hill station comprised of Tribal Mahayana Monapas sharing their traditions and heritage which are similar to Western Bhutan.

Dirang is located in a picturesque valley in between Bomdilla and Tawang and due to its lower altitude than Bomdila the weather is much milder and more comfortable, a constant wind blows along the river valley making it a very pleasant place to stay.

The spectacular natural view of Dirang surely makes the visitors spellbound. The visitors find numerous beautiful natural objects of nature to pick from.

Tourists are always free to squeeze the abundant beauty of nature. The high peaks and mountains of Dirang are irresistible for mountaineers and trekkers. They give maximum pleasure to the adventurous tourists.

Dirang is a Subdivisional headquarters in the West Kameng District and is well known for its Hot Water Spring and Apple Orchards apart from its mesmerizing natural beauty.

It is also used as a base camp for trekking and bird watching at Mandla or Madla Phudong, which is situated at a distance of about 28 km from Dirang. Dirang features unique flora & fauna, and numerous medicinal plants have their habitat in this area.

Dirang Dzong or locally known as “ JONG” – the fort at Dirang was built in 1831 represents the authority of the King / Chief and is also an important Centre of Public Administration and is an important historical monument for the Monpas of Dirang circle.

It was also the Centre of Military and Judicial activities concerning the entire population within its jurisdiction. It is at a strategically located hilltop and comprises an array of four storied fortified stone buildings in which the entire village could take refuge at the time of war. It is the only one of its kind in the entire area.