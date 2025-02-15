A massive fire erupted at Arunachal Pradesh's Tenga market, in West Kameng district in the early hours of February 15, reducing more than 25 shops to ashes.

The fire erupted around 4 am, swiftly engulfing the market and causing property damage worth crores of rupees, Rupa police station Officer-in-Charge, sub-inspector Bharat Rai, said.

No casualty were reported in the fire, he added.

Two fire tenders from Bomdila, the district headquarters, along with the Army's firefighting trucks, were deployed to contain the blaze, the police officer added.

West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar and Thrizino-Buragaon MLA Tenzin Nyima Glow, along with other district officials, arrived at the scene to oversee the firefighting operation.

The district administration has set up a relief camp at a local school in Tenga to provide shelter and support to the affected shop owners, an official said.



Meanwhile, the Gajraj Corps of the Indian Army also sprang into action following a massive fire in the main market of Tenga, West Kameng, in Arunachal Pradesh, along the Tezpur-Tawang Highway.

On receiving information, the Army personnel rushed to the scene with firefighting trucks, battling the raging flames to protect lives and property.

Their swift response and coordinated efforts not only contained the fire but also provided immediate humanitarian support to the distressed residents in the vicinity.

The act is yet another testament to the seamless civil-military cooperation, where the Indian Army stands as the first responder in times of crisis, always ready to safeguard the people.

The Indian Army remains steadfast in its commitment to national security, humanitarian assistance, and nation-building, proving once again that every action is truly for the nation.