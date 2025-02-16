A devastating fire engulfed Tenga Market, under West Kameng district, Arunachal Pradesh, in the early hours of February 16 at around 3 AM, reducing 47 shops and several houses to ashes. The incident has left multiple families displaced, prompting immediate relief and recovery efforts by the authorities.

Upon receiving the distress call, ADC Singchung, Murnya Kakki, and DDMO I/C Phuntso Tashi rushed to the scene to assess the situation and coordinate emergency response measures. The District Fire Brigade was the first to arrive and initiated firefighting operations. However, due to the sheer intensity of the blaze, additional reinforcements were required.

Deputy Commissioner Smti Akriti Sagar (IAS) swiftly mobilized additional water tankers from the Indian Army, which played a crucial role in containing the fire. The combined efforts of the District Fire Brigade and the Indian Army eventually brought the inferno under control.

In response to the crisis, the District Administration, in collaboration with key departments, established a relief camp at Upper Primary School, Tenga, to provide immediate shelter and aid to the affected families. The Agriculture Department stepped forward with donations of vegetables and essential commodities, ensuring sustenance for the victims.

Local MLA Thrizino-Buragaon, Tenzin Nima Glow, visited the site, offering monetary assistance and other aid to those impacted. DC Akriti Sagar (IAS) also engaged with the affected families, assuring them of comprehensive government support in their rehabilitation.

The District Administration has commended the swift response of the District Fire Brigade and the invaluable support of the Indian Army, acknowledging their joint efforts in fire containment, relief distribution, and medical aid for those in distress.

Additionally, the Tenga Market Association and Bomdila Taxi Association extended their solidarity by providing critical assistance to the displaced families.

Efforts are ongoing to restore normalcy, with authorities working to rehabilitate the victims and rebuild the affected area.