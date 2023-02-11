APPSCE aspirants as well as members of the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee, All Nysihi Students Union and All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union on February 11 held a massive demonstration at the Indira Gandhi Park in Itanagar to express their dissatisfaction over the government's role in addressing the APPSCE fiasco.

A meeting of the representatives of the PAJSC, All Nyishi Students Union and All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union was held with the government representatives led by Home Minister Bamang Felix to decide on the future course, but things ended on an inconclusive note.

According to reports, the committee had expected the government to address their previous 13-point demands and would deliver a logical conclusion. However, no solution could be formulated in the meeting.

Earlier on February 7, much controversial Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) gets a new team under the chairmanship of Lt General Shantanu Dayal UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM (Retd).

Further, the APPSC members include, Colonel Koj Tari (Retd), Prof. Pradip Lingfa and Rosy Taba.

The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission comprises of a Chairman and 4 (four) Members as per the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Regulations, 1988 as amended from time to time.

The post of Chairman and 3 (three) members had fallen vacant due to the resignation of the Chairman / Members from their respective posts in October 2022.

An advertisement against the vacant posts was issued on 21/11/2022 with the closing date of receipt of application as 12/12/2022.

The Government had received applications from 18 (eighteen) persons for the post of Chairman, APPSC and 58 (fifty-eight) applications for the post of Member(s), APPSC.

A High-level Screening Committee had in its meeting held on 12th January 2023 recommended a panel of names for consideration by the Government.

The oath of office will be administered by the Arunachal Governor soon.On the otherhand, the Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet has approved increasing the upper age limit for state civil service examination for general candidates to 35 and scheduled tribes to 40.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on February 4.

The cabinet approved the amendments in Rule 3 of Arunachal Civil Services and Civil Posts (Upper Age Limit for Direct Recruitment) Rules, according to which, the upper age limit for state civil service examination will be 35 years for general and 40 years for APST candidates.

The proposed upper age limit shall also be applicable, as a one-time relaxation to all those candidates who have applied for direct recruitment examinations but the examinations have been cancelled or postponed by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) during 2022 due to administrative reasons.