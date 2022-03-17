At least six Business establishments have erupted in a massive fire. The horrific incident happened at Diyan in Changlang District of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday Night.

With a total of six business establishments and properties worth rupees six crore have been gutted down by the rousing fire.

It is to be noted that the business establishments that were burnt down in the blaze were under the jurisdiction of the cooperative society of the Arunachal Government.

However, there have been no casualties or injuries reported in the incident. The cause of the fire has not been known as of now. Meanwhile, fire tenders have been engaged to douse the massive fire.