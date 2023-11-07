A massive fire engulfed two OBT (Bamboo) houses and a Maruti Brezza car, leaving a trail of destruction morning near the ICCCI Bank in Bomdila Township. The blaze also caused partial damage to a Maruti Alto, a Scooty, one OBT house, and an RCC house, affecting seven families in the process. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The District Deputy Commissioner, IAS Madam Akriti Sagar, and the District Disaster Management Officer In-Charge, Arvind Pangeng responded to the crisis, providing immediate relief to the affected families.

While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, initial investigations suggest that an electrical short circuit could be the likely trigger for this devastating incident. Fire department officials are currently working to ascertain the precise cause as they continue their examination of the charred remains.