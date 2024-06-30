A massive landslide has struck Bana in Arunachal Pradesh, triggered by incessant rains from the neighboring state. The landslide, characterized by huge boulders tumbling down hillsides, has caused severe disruption in the region.

Reports indicate that the landslide has resulted in numerous vehicles becoming stranded along Chepa Road, leading to a complete halt in traffic. The ongoing rockfall poses significant risks to travelers and local residents alike.

Efforts are currently underway to clear the blocked road using heavy machinery like excavators, aiming to restore traffic flow amidst challenging conditions.