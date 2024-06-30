Arunachal: Massive landslide blocks Chepa road in Bana, traffic disrupted
A massive landslide in Bana, Arunachal Pradesh has blocked Chepa Road, causing significant traffic disruption. The landslide, triggered by heavy rains, has left several vehicles stranded as efforts to clear the road are underway.
Advertisement
Landslide Blocks Chepa Road
A massive landslide has struck Bana in Arunachal Pradesh, triggered by incessant rains from the neighboring state. The landslide, characterized by huge boulders tumbling down hillsides, has caused severe disruption in the region.
Reports indicate that the landslide has resulted in numerous vehicles becoming stranded along Chepa Road, leading to a complete halt in traffic. The ongoing rockfall poses significant risks to travelers and local residents alike.
Efforts are currently underway to clear the blocked road using heavy machinery like excavators, aiming to restore traffic flow amidst challenging conditions.
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today