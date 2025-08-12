Arunachal: Massive Tiranga bike rally flagged off in Keyi Panyor paying tribute to martyr Neelam Tebi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Keyi Panyor District and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) jointly organized a grand Tiranga Bike Rally from Joram Village 73 (Tin-Ali) to the Rifleman Late Neelam Tebi War Memorial at Neelam. The event was held as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan, commemorating the 79th Independence Day and celebrating the nationwide success of Operation Sindoor.



The rally was formally flagged off by Er. Taba Tedir, Chairman of APEDA, in the presence of BJP State General Secretary Tadar Niglar, BJP (AP) Secretary Taring Tiri, BJP State Secretary Takhe Yana, BJP State Secretary Joram Tat, ZPMs of Lower Subansiri, and several senior BJP karyakartas.



Participants rode under the tricolour, aiming to inspire citizens to hoist the national flag with pride in every household, pay homage to martyrs, and foster unity across the region.



Upon reaching the war memorial, floral tributes (Pushpanjali) were offered at the memorial of Rifleman Late Neelam Tebi, a martyr remembered for his supreme sacrifice. His family was honoured by the Neelam Welfare Society, ex-servicemen, and the 13 Rajputana Rifles in a heartfelt felicitation ceremony.



Organisers stated that the rally not only honoured the memory of Rifleman Neelam Tebi but also reignited patriotic zeal across Keyi Panyor, reinforcing the ideals of unity, sacrifice, and devotion to the nation.