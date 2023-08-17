The Government of Arunachal Pradesh has issued a comprehensive show cause notice to a total of fifty individuals residing in various sectors of the state capital, Itanagar. The notice cites the illegal and unauthorized occupation and construction of structures in government quarters and public premises without proper authorization.

Under the directive of the Deputy Commissioner's office, the list of individuals involved has been disclosed, which includes occupants from different sectors across Itanagar. Notable names in the list include Tadu Rinyo, Nguri Tajik, Tatar Kipa, Yamak Mize, Huzar Lollen, and others. These individuals have been accused of unlawfully taking possession and erecting unauthorized structures in government-owned properties.

The revelation comes after the submission of a comprehensive database by the Director of Housing, Government of Arunachal Pradesh. The report, submitted on April 13, 2022, outlines the rampant encroachment on government quarters and public premises, highlighting the occupants' alleged violation of established protocols.

According to Section 2 (xi) of the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (APUAPA) 2014, individuals who engage in illegal possession of government-owned properties, whether movable or immovable, are categorized as "property grabbers." The act defines the term to include those who create unauthorized tenancies, leases, licenses, or agreements related to such properties. Additionally, individuals who provide financial assistance for the illegal possession or construction of unauthorized structures, as well as those attempting forceful eviction, fall under this classification.