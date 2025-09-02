Arunachal mayor to present smart city vision at national gathering in Haryana

Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tamme Phassang is participating in the 53rd Annual General Meeting of the All India Council of Mayors in Karnal, Haryana, which began today and continues through September 3. The mayor joins over 70 municipal leaders from 21 states at the gathering.

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated the two-day conference today, which serves as a platform for mayors to exchange ideas on urban development strategies and strengthen municipal governance across India.

Mayor Phassang is scheduled to showcase Itanagar's transformation into a smart city, highlighting the corporation's progress in infrastructure development, sustainable urban practices, and citizen engagement initiatives.

The presentation will focus on IMC's comprehensive approach to creating a cleaner, greener, and more inclusive urban environment in Arunachal Pradesh's capital.

The gathering will allow municipal leaders to discuss future development blueprints for their respective cities while exploring collaborative approaches to common urban challenges. Participants will engage in sessions aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of municipal leadership in addressing rapid urbanization and governance issues.

As part of the conference programme, attending mayors are scheduled to visit significant cultural and educational sites in Kurukshetra, including the historic Brahma Sarovar and Jyotisar, providing insights into heritage preservation alongside modern urban development.