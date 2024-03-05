In an appeal to the BJP high command, Mayor Tamme Phassang of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation has called for a cautious approach in distributing party tickets stating the importance of loyalty and commitment over opportunism. Phassang's plea comes amidst speculation surrounding the candidacy for the upcoming elections, particularly in light of the recent influx of newcomers vying for ruling tickets.

Mayor Phassang, a formidable candidate seeking the BJP ticket, has emerged as a prominent contender poised to contest against Techi Kaso, the recently joined BJP MLA who previously represented JDU in 2019. Expressing concerns over the motives of newcomers, Phassang stressed the significance of prioritizing dedicated party members over those with transient intentions.

The mayor made these remarks during the inauguration ceremony of the steel girder bridge, a significant infrastructure project connecting the Dapo Yarlo Solid Waste Management Treatment Plant. Alongside Phassang were several key figures including Corporator Lokam Anand of Ward No.01, Yagam Jomoh Tagru of Ward No.02, Gyamar Taz of Ward No.06, Tarh Achak ji of Ward No.16, and Kipa Takum of Ward No.18, along with other officials and dignitaries.

During his address, Phassang highlighted the achievements of the Municipal Corporation over the past three years, underscoring the dedication and hard work of his team in advancing the city's development agenda. However, he also took the opportunity to indirectly criticize MLA Techi Kaso, highlighting concerns over his performance and commitment to the constituency.

Furthermore, Phassang stated the urgency of the newly relocated solid waste management plant, situated nearly three kilometers away from the national highway, in compliance with NGT norms. He revealed that the NGT had imposed a hefty penalty of Rs. 1 lakh per month until the establishment of the SWMP, prompting concerted efforts from the municipal workers and machinery to expedite the project within the stipulated timeframe.