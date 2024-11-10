A dedicated Eco-Tour exposure troop, consisting of Head Gaon Burahs (HGBs), Gaon Burahs (GBs), village secretaries, and cleanliness mission leaders from 39th Mebo Assembly Constituency, returned on the evening of November 9 after a two-day tour to Kaziranga National Park in Assam. The initiative aimed to explore eco-tourism practices and learn valuable lessons in wildlife preservation and sustainable tourism to implement in their home region.

The exposure trip, flagged off on November 7 by Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng, was attended by Extra Assistant Commissioner Toni Mitkong, public leaders, military personnel from Sigar Military Station, and village authorities. The delegation embarked on two buses from Mebo Char-ali, bound for Kaziranga National Park, where they were set to learn from the successful eco-tourism model implemented there. The delegation’s goal was to understand the integration of eco-tourism, home-stays, and wildlife conservation, with the objective of replicating these strategies around the D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary in East Siang District, which spans across villages near the Mighty Siang River, including Sigar, Motum, Borguli, Seram, Namsing, and others.

Addressing the team during the flag-off ceremony, MLA Oken Tayeng expressed confidence that the exposure trip would equip the village authorities with essential eco-tourism knowledge. He acknowledged the support of the Sigar Military Station, which sponsored the buses, emphasizing the strong civil-military coordination. He added that the trip would help highlight the potential of eco-tourism to improve the local economy while preserving the environment.

During the tour, the village leaders gained insights into the economic benefits of eco-tourism, as well as the importance of wildlife conservation. Kalom Lego, President of the Monggu Banggo Gaon Burah Association, and Tikeng Perme, President of Upper/Mebo Banggo Gaon Burah Association, expressed hopes that the knowledge gained from Kaziranga would encourage villagers to adopt eco-tourism practices and conservation efforts at home.

Upon their return, participants reflected on the valuable lessons learned. Okar Megu, Head Gaon Burah of Motum, suggested that Kaziranga’s eco-tourism model be adapted for D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary, particularly after resolving boundary issues between the sanctuary and surrounding public areas. Extra Assistant Commissioner Toni Mitkong noted that the exposure had sparked significant interest in how Kaziranga’s tourism flow benefited the local community, particularly the Karbi people who have prospered through tourism in the region.

Additionally, the delegation had the unique opportunity to celebrate the Adi tribe's Pimey festival at Kaziranga National Park. Traditionally a hunting festival, the occasion was marked by a shift towards wildlife preservation, with village authorities joining the celebrations amidst the natural beauty of Kaziranga, underscoring the importance of protecting wildlife.

As part of the tour, a plantation program was held at the Bagori Range of Kaziranga, where village authorities, alongside Bagori Range Forest Officers, planted saplings of Ketir Momir and Burey (Burmese grapes). The initiative was supported by the Field Director of Kaziranga National Park, Ms. Sonali Ghosh, who assured the delegation that the planted saplings would be nurtured by the local forest staff. The delegation also exchanged saplings with the NGO “Aaranyak,” further strengthening the environmental ties between the two regions.

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