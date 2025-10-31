Arunachal: Mebo MLA condemns child molestation incident, urges community solidarity

Arunachal Pradesh MLA Oken Tayeng has expressed deep anguish over the recent case of child molestation and sexual assault at Sanggo Residential School in Mebo village, calling it “a wound to our collective soul.”

Tayeng, who represents the 39th Mebo Assembly constituency, said he was “deeply shocked and heartbroken” by the incident. He assured that the case is being handled with utmost seriousness by the district administration and police. “The accused will face the strictest legal action. No one who harms a child should ever feel they can escape justice,” he stated.

The legislator appealed to the public, media, and social media users to respect the privacy and dignity of the survivors and their families. He urged everyone to act responsibly and avoid any actions that could further harm the victims.

Tayeng also announced measures to support the affected children and strengthen child safety mechanisms. Immediate psychological counselling and trauma support will be provided, while long-term initiatives will focus on community-level awareness and sensitisation programmes in schools and villages.

“We plan to hold village and school-level awareness programmes on child safety and gender sensitisation, so that we can prevent such tragedies and create safer spaces for our children,” Tayeng said.

Calling for collective action, he added, “Let us stand with the family, not as bystanders, but as a community that protects its children. This is not only about punishment—it is about healing, learning, and ensuring this never happens again.”