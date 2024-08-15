To foster patriotism, Oken Tayeng, the MLA of 39th Mebo Assembly Constituency, inaugurated the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan in Ayeng village. The event, part of a statewide initiative, saw the MLA joined by party workers of the 39th Mebo block Peoples’ Party of Arunachal, led by Mandal President Upok Ratan.

Tayeng stated the campaign's goal of promoting national pride. "The Tiranga is more than a flag; it embodies our nation's hope, resilience, and enduring spirit. By engaging in this Abhiyan, we honor our flag and renew our commitment to strengthening and advancing our nation," he stated during the launch.

Highlighting the significance of the national flag, Tayeng spoke about its role as a symbol of unity and pride, reflecting India's diverse cultural heritage. "Our tricolor represents the collective spirit and sacrifices of our freedom fighters, as well as the values that unite us as Indians. Let us proudly display the Tiranga at our homes, workplaces, and institutions, reaffirming our dedication to the country's progress and unity," he urged.

Tayeng also paid tribute to the unsung heroes of the Anglo-Abor wars of 1894, including Ketong Perme, Kebang Perme, and Mutling Perme from Ayeng village. These individuals, along with the Adi tribe members, bravely resisted British forces, leading to their retreat from Sadiya, Assam. Tayeng also acknowledged Borkeng Tayeng and Kebo Tayeng from Mebo, who sacrificed their lives fighting against the British invaders.