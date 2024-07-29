Amid continuous soil erosion along the left bank of Siang river under Mebo Sub Division in Arunachal's East Siang district, Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng took stock of the damages caused due to flood and land erosion.

He was acommpanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Sibo Passing, Gaon Burahs (GBs), PRI members and land affected people.

Tayeng visited the vital and major soil erosion sites at New Borguli and Old Borguli village areas including agricultural land affected areas where he met the affected landowners along with village GBs and PRI leader.

The GBs and affected landowners informed the visiting MLA and ADC that the flooded Siang river has already damaged huge areas of agricultural lands. The land affected people like Tolo Tayeng, Odan Tayeng, Oying Lego Tayeng and GB Tokong Tayeng appealed to Oken Tayeng to initiate a flood control project and initiated measures to protect the WRC fields which are under threat from erosion.

They also appealed to the state government to immediately grant funds for construction of flood control boulder embankments along the river bank to stop further soil erosion.

During the visit of MLA and ADC, WRC field and cash crop owners of New Borguli village were seen crying over their only source of ration. They said that erosion due to the flooded Siang river has posed a threat to their only source of ration and livelihood.

Oken Tayeng assured that the matter of soil erosion will be taken up with the state government so that immediate flood control guide bunds along the river bank from New Borguli sericulture farm to WRC field areas could be constructed. Tayeng also said that the flooding Siang river has already eroded away a huge chunk of village land at the tune of 100 hectare per year which is not less than a major catastrophe.

During the visiting of flood affected areas, ADC Mebo also distributed torch lights to the Gaon Burahs of Borguli village. MLA and ADC was also accompanied by officers from WRD, PWD, PHED and electrical department along with PPA Block President, Upok Ratan.