Arunachal's Mebo Sub-Divisional Administration, East Siang organised a special camp on the occasion of 'Good Governance Week, 2024' for the public of Kiyit and other villages under Namsing Circle of Mebo Sub-Division.

The camp was held in collaboration with various departments of the district at Kiyit village community hall/Mosup under the ‘Sushasan Saptah - Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore’ campaign.

The camp was attended by Mebo MLA, Oken Tayeng, DC Pasighat, Tayi Taggu, ZPM Mebo Banggo-II, Oter Ering Tayeng, Mission Manager, ECMM, Olen Megu Damin, among others.

Various departments, such as District Administration, Medical Department (with health check-up services), Power Department, PHED & WS, Veterinary & Animal Husbandry, WCD, and Forest & Environment, reached the doorstep of villagers to provide basic services to the general public.

During the camp, the requirements of many people were addressed, including the issuance of ST, PRC, Birth Certificates, Death Certificates, Income Certificates, electric bill collections, and assistance with old-age and widow pension forms. Additionally, 30 saplings of various tree species were distributed by the Mebo Forest Range. Several villagers availed themselves of the medical check-up camp services, including 41 for OPD consultations, 27 for laboratory tests, 7 for diabetes screening, 8 for hypertension, 7 for cataract diagnoses, and 7 for hepatitis screening (no positive cases were reported). Apart from service delivery, the participating departments distributed special goodies for the elderly and conducted awareness campaigns on various government-sponsored schemes.

The camp was successfully conducted with the active participation of various departments, supported by PRI members, HGBs, GBs, and the public of Kiyit and other villages. Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng and DC Pasighat Tayi Taggu, who graced the occasion, encouraged the villagers to take advantage of these doorstep services, emphasizing that otherwise, they would need to travel to Mebo or Pasighat, incurring additional time and expenses.

“I am very thankful to Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng, DC Pasighat Tayi Taggu, and societal leaders from Pertin Bodum Baane Kebang, PRI leaders, GBs, and others for their kind support in making the Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore camp successful,” said Sibo Passing, ADC Mebo.