Mechukha town of Shiyomi district of Arunachal bordering China got 4g serviced for the first time on July 7.

The long-awaited Airtel India 4G services have started in Mechukha township and nearby areas.This makes it the third circle in remote Shi-Yomi district to be connected by 4G Airtel network, after District Headquarters Tato and ADC Headquarters Monigong.

Pasang Dorjee Sona,the local MLA cum Speaker of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Congratulated the residents of Mechukha in particular and Shi-Yomi district in general.

Sona extended his sincere gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister Pema Khandu, for their dedicated efforts in bringing digital connectivity to our remote locations.