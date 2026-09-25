Arunachal media bodies seek ANSU explanation over harassment of journalist

A video journalist was allegedly detained, intimidated and prevented from carrying out his duties during the 12-hour Capital bandh in Nirjuli, Arunachal Pradesh, on September 24, prompting two state media organisations to seek an explanation from the All Nyishi Students Union (ANSU).

Video journalist Joram Domin was covering the bandh at Bage Tinali when volunteers participating in the protest allegedly stopped him from reporting. According to a statement issued by his employer, his mobile phone and motorcycle were seized, while he was allegedly subjected to nearly three hours of harassment and intimidation over his identity as a journalist.

The statement alleged that Domin was also pressured to record and publish an apology video. With his phone allegedly seized, he was unable to contact his colleagues or seek immediate assistance.

Thiem Lhouvum, managing head of the organisation employing Domin, later reached the spot to intervene. She allegedly confronted around 20 to 30 volunteers while attempting to resolve the situation.

The Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) and Arunachal Press Club (APC) condemned the alleged incident and demanded a clarification from the ANSU leadership over the conduct of those involved.

The media organisations said the alleged seizure of the journalist’s belongings, obstruction of his work and pressure to record an apology raised concerns over the safety of journalists covering protests and public demonstrations.

APUWJ president Dodum Yangfo and APC president Amar Sangno called for accountability over the alleged incident and said journalists should be allowed to carry out their professional duties without intimidation.

The two organisations also extended support to Domin and called on the ANSU leadership to explain the circumstances surrounding the incident.